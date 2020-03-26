|
|
Jerome (Jerry) T. Kitch
Florence - Jerome (Jerry) T. Kitch, 70, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was a US Army Veteran having obtained the rank of SFC. Jerry was an avid UK fan, a member of the Sixth Ward Social Club and enjoyed social outings with old neighbors, classmates and sports friends. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing and softball. Most people who knew him commented that he never met a stranger. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Gloria Kitch. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years: Georgianne Laible Kitch; daughters: Sarah (Billy) Scott and Allison (Adam) Napier and son: Robert Kitch. Jerry always seemed to smile the most when getting visits from his grandchildren: Alivia, Landon, Ella and Avery. Other survivors include: many cousins and The Laible Nation by whom he will be greatly missed. Interment and Honor Guard service will be at The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY at a later date. A celebration of life will follow with the location to be announced. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, (Latonia) KY is servivng the family. Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Church, 338 E. 17th Street, Covington, KY 41014. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020