Jerri Jacobs
Jerri Jacobs

Cold Spring - Jerri Jacobs (nee Jansen), 86, of Cold Springs, KY, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care. Jerri was an accomplished artist, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Jerri was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Carroll; and her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Menninger. She is survived by her siblings, William Jansen and Brenda (Paul) Acra; and her children, Gerhardt (Joan) Jacobs, Shauna (David) Zerhusen, Mark (Ann) Jacobs, and David (Denise) Jacobs Sims. Jerri also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick Church in Taylor Mill, KY. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Memorial contributions to: The St. Elizabeth Foundation Breast Center 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
