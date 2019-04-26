|
Jerry Agin
Mason - age 90, passed away April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly J. (nee Kaemmerle) Agin; devoted father of Steven (Sylvia) Agin, Douglas (Kathy) Agin and Christopher (Kim) Agin; loving grandfather of Jaden & Ellie Agin, Austin & Kylie Agin and Haley & Ashlynn Agin; dear brother of Helen Haass, Bonnie (Gary) Carothers and the late Lambert Agin; brother-in-law of Louise Agin and the late Jerome Haass. A Veteran of the US Army, he earned his Bachelors Degree from UC. Jerry began his career in the Foundry Industry with the Hill & Griffith Company in 1969. Within 7 years, he was promoted to Vice President of Sales and Manager. He would serve as chairman and Director of Southwestern Ohio AFS, National AFS Director Class of 1986, National AFS Chairman/President 1990-1991, Cast Metals Institute Director, and D.I.S. Board of Directors. Most recently, he served on the Board of Advisors for Material, Science and Engineering at UC, was President of CISA 1989-1990, and was in the Liaison position with CISA Board of Directors. Jerry was awarded the Casting Industry Suppliers Association "President's Trophy" in 1992 and the AFS William H. McFadden Gold Metal of Merit in 1997. Visitation Monday, April 29, 2019 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Ascension Lutheran Church, 7333 Pfeiffer Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Entombment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery with a Reception immediately following at Heritage Club. Memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church or . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019