|
|
Jerry Alan Mardis
Ryland Heights - Jerry Alan Mardis, 78, of Ryland Heights, surrounded by friends and family at his residence, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was a retired truck driver for Crosset Trucking Company. Jerry was a member of the Teamsters and donated to St. Jude Children's Fund, AMVETS and the Make a Wish Foundation. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bessie Mardis; his longtime partner Shirley Duncan; son Jerry Lee Mardis and brother John Mardis.
Jerry was known for his easy-going nature and speech was always gracious. He was a man who took each encounter as an opportunity to build up and encourage his family and many friends. Without saying a word at all, his presence alone could calm a loved one. In the very few moments that he did take offense, he was a Christ like example to others in his forgiveness. To put it simple, Jerry chose love in his life.
Survived by sons Joe (Carmie) Mardis, Steve Mardis and Frank (Betty) Mardis; the mother of his children Sue Mardis; and grandchildren Tara, Rachel, Matthew, Zachary, Sabrina, Jocie, Isabella, Riverlea and Abigail, and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of sending flowers, please donate memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Make A-Wish of Southern Ohio, 4500 Cooper Rd., #304, Cincinnati, OH 45242, Community Family Church Family Life Center, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051 or to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online Condolences, visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019