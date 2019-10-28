|
Jerry Aylor
Reading - John "Jerry" G. Aylor, 59, of Reading, Ohio, formerly of Ludlow, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Jerry worked as a wireman for Panelfab for more than 35 years. He graduated from St. Rita School for the Deaf in 1980 and was inducted into the schools Hall of Fame in 1988. Jerry was a member of the Reading Sons of the American Legion, Reading Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Cincinnati Deaf Club. He was also a UK, Reds, Bengals and Notre Dame football fanatic. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Marjorie Aylor; brother, Thomas Aylor; sister, Ann Stulz and nephew Chad Aylor. Survivors include his brothers, Bill (Gail) Aylor of Park Hills, James (Barb) Aylor of Siesta Key, FL; sister, Peggy (Chris) Siebel of West Chester; brother-in-law, Greg Stulz of Taylor Mill and 12 nieces and nephews. Visitation is on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM all in Sts. Boniface and James Church, 304 Oak Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Interment in Mother of God Cemetery, Fort Wright, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Rita's School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45215. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019