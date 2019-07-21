Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave.
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave.
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ulm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry C. Ulm Sr.

Add a Memory
Jerry C. Ulm Sr. Obituary
Jerry C. Ulm, Sr.

Colerain Twp. - ULM

Jerry C., Sr.; Beloved husband of the late Lois J. (nee Porter) Ulm; Devoted father of Deborah Smith, Terri (Greg) Gunther, Jerry A. (Judy) Ulm, Jeffrey Ulm, J.C. (Sheral) Ulm and LeRoy James Ulm; Dear grandfather of 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; Also survived by his beloved dog Coco; Jerry passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 76; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 5-8 PM; Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 AM; He was a member of the Western Hills-Cheviot Lodge No. 140 and Syrian Shrine who will hold services on Wednesday at 7:30 PM; He was the Past Potentate of the Shrine in 2010, the Director of The Corvette Unit and a member of the Hillbillies; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to of Cincinnati; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now