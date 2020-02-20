|
Jerry D. Dickerson
Miami Township - Jerry D. Dickerson, beloved husband of Bonnie E. Dickerson (Nee Donaldson) and the late Gail M. Dickerson (Nee MacFadden). Loving father of Natalie (Jay) Levine and step father of Michael (Anna) Ross and the late Lori Ross. Devoted grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Dear brother Dennis (Doris) Dickerson, Judy (Carl) Rauschenberger and Charles (Carol) Dickerson. Best friend of Blue. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Proud U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Veteran. Went to be with his Lord, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 81 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY, February 25, from 5:00 PM until time of IBEW Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service at the funeral home on WEDNESDAY, February 26, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or the SPCA, Development Dept., 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020