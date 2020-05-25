Jerry DeFazzio
Norwood - Age 70. Passed away May 22, 2020. Devoted father of Vincent (Kasia) DeFazzio, Monica (Richard Maxwell) DeFazzio, Jaime (Mark) Moreno, and Jonathan DeFazzio. Loving grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Eugene DeFazzio. Friends greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:30 am until time of service at 11am. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:30 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
