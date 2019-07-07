Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
1956 - 2019
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth Kramer, loving father of Emily and Eric (Amanda), dear grandfather of Audrey and Wyatt, devoted son of Claudette and the late Jerome Sr., brother of Lori, Debbie, Jan, Michelle and Matt. Jerry passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at age 63. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vivian Church 7600 Winton Rd., Wednesday July 10 at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to Goodwill Industries. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
