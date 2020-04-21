Resources
Loveland - age 78, passed away on April 21, 2020. Jerry was born in Rossmoyne, Ohio to Emmett and Linnie Morgan. Jerry was married to Judith Morgan for 57 years. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Clarice Morgan. Jerry is survived by wife, Judith Morgan; sons, Jerry E. Morgan, Jr. and Jeff (Jody) Morgan; grandchildren, Erin and Sarah Morgan; sister, Wanda (Melvin) Radtke. Jerry will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. The Family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a later time. Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597. Arrangements by Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
