Jerry Hale, Sr.



Amelia - Jerry Hale Sr., 82, of Amelia, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1938 in Somerset, Kentucky to the late Lewis and Della Hale. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Willard Hale, and sister, Mildred "Midge" Sears. He is survived by his wife, Bertha G. Hale (nee Marshall); children, Jerry "Rick" Hale, Jr. (Connie); Nicki Johnson, Mark Hale Sr. (Diane), and Christopher Hale (Melora); grandchildren, Joel Hale, Kevin Johnson, Kristen Duffy, Mark Hale Jr., Matthew Hale, Wesley Hale, Christopher Hale II, Caleb Hale, and Cade Hale and 8 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Tuesday, July 7 from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.









