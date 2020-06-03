Jerry Haskin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Haskin

Cincinnati - HASKIN, Jerry L. Beloved husband of Royette Haskin (nee Haynes) for 69 years, Loving father of Sandra L. Robertson, Jerry T. (Vivian) Haskin Sr., Victoria L. (Eddie) Smith, David C. (Lori) Haskin, Joseph A. (Sandra) Haskin and the late Steven L. Haskin. Cherished grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 20 and great-great grandfather of 4. Preceded in death by Betty Store, Ruth Volz, William Haskin and Ella Sue Young. Passed away May 31, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will take place at GracePoint Church 7630 View Place Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45224. Friday from 4pm until Funeral Service at 7pm. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved