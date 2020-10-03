1/1
Jerry Haven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. "Jerry" Haven, 83, of Petersburg, KY passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, KY. Jerry was born January 8, 1937 in Erlanger, KY to the late John J. and Laura Haven. He was a master carpenter and he loved woodworking, and when he wasn't working he loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his son: Steven Haven, his brothers: Charles R. Haven, George Carter Haven, and John James Haven, and his great-grandson: Caleb Haven. Jerry is survived by his loving wife: Carol Haven, his children: William Douglas Haven (Mary), Debra Streck (Richard), Jeffrey Haven (Jackie), and Dr. Cheryl Williams (Karl), 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. A memorial visitation will be held for Jerry on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial Mass will be held following the visitation at 11:00 AM at the Church. Jerry will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY following the Mass. Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry's honor to The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky at 104 West Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011 or to Bawac at 7970 Kentucky Dr., Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences can be made at

www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved