Edgewood, - Jerry J. Snider, 78, of Edgewood, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. He was an engineer with Cincinnati Bell and was a Kentucky Colonel. Jerry was active in the Florence Senior Center, loved to cook, and had a great laugh. He treated everyone like family. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice McKnight Snider; sons, Jay (Kendra) Snider of Ryland Heights and Jeff Snider of Independence; brother, Dr. Bruce (Marjorie) Snider, M.D. of Edgewood; sister, Linda (David) Arnsperger of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Danielle, Jayson, Ian, and Kambria; and great grandchildren, Lilly, Ariel, and Hunter. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorials to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019