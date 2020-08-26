Jerry Jones
Alexandria - Jerry Evan Jones (80), a lifetime resident of Alexandria was raised to his heavenly home on August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Ethel Jones. He leaves behind his wife of 32 years Kathryn "Kathy" Jones, a daughter Lori (Danny) Teagarden a son Ronald (Jill) Jones, both of Alexandria. A daughter Brenda Harvey Stogdell of Fresno, CA and a son Mitchell Harvey of Cincinnati. Also, Granddaughters Sarah, Shannah, Jillian, Heather and Amber, great grandchildren Savannah, Grady, Maleah, Makynlee, Connor, Chloe and Gracie. Jerry was born in Covington, KY on November 28, 1939. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1957 and shortly thereafter was employed at the Cincinnati Gas and Electric Company where he would work for the next 37 years. During this time, he attended the University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University and also served in the US Army for 2 years. Jerry was a member of Alexandria Masonic Lodge for 56 years, serving 2 years as Master and 1 year as the District Deputy Grand Master for the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. He had previously belonged to the Covington Scottish Rite and Cincinnati Shriners for over 40 years. After taking early retirement from C.G.&E. he was employed with the United States Postal Service for 5 years and in April 2017 "retired" from 10 years of volunteer work with the Campbell County Police. Jerry was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for several years. He was very proud to receive a commission as a Kentucky Colonel from Governor Louie B. Nunn in 1970. Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, reading and his large collection of model cars and books. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Asbury United Methodist Church 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights from 10:00 am until noon. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm, also at the church under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing standards will apply. Memorials may be made to Shriner Burn Institute 3229 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Asbury United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
