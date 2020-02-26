|
Jerry Kursban
Jerry Kursban, age 83, passed away February 26, 2020 in Crofton, Maryland, beloved husband of the late Patricia Kursban, devoted father of Julie (Gary) Black, Mindy (David) Kwiatkowski and Neal (Andrea) Kursban, dear brother of Judy Lawrence (BlairTillett) and the late Stanley Kursban, loving grandfather of Rachel, Mara, Jacob, Brandon, Hana, Jacob, Samuel & Megan, great grandfather of Meira. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, February 28, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:30 A.M. Shiva will be observed Saturday evening and Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Camp Livingston would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020