Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Kursban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Kursban

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Kursban Obituary
Jerry Kursban

Jerry Kursban, age 83, passed away February 26, 2020 in Crofton, Maryland, beloved husband of the late Patricia Kursban, devoted father of Julie (Gary) Black, Mindy (David) Kwiatkowski and Neal (Andrea) Kursban, dear brother of Judy Lawrence (BlairTillett) and the late Stanley Kursban, loving grandfather of Rachel, Mara, Jacob, Brandon, Hana, Jacob, Samuel & Megan, great grandfather of Meira. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, February 28, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:30 A.M. Shiva will be observed Saturday evening and Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Camp Livingston would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -