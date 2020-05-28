Jerry Pieczonka
Jerry Pieczonka

Miami Heights - Jerry Roy Pieczonka, 82, May 27, 2020 at home with his family. Husband of Erma Pieczonka (Hansmann), father of Tammy Rohrer (Chuck) & Joyce Benter (Todd). Grandfather of Keri Rohrer (Beau Tscheiner), Jeremy Benter (Tasha) & the late Christopher Benter. He retired from Cinti. Bell 29 yrs. ago. Visitation Sat., May 30, 11 AM until time of funeral at 12 noon all at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Cleves (Miami Heights), OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion United Methodist Church. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
MAY
30
Funeral
12:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
