Jerry Rayborn
covington - Mr Jerry Dean Rayborn age 68 of Covington ,Ky passed away March 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 13 , 1951 in Lewis county Ky to the late Elmer and Vena Ackley Rayborn . His brothers include Dale Rayborn of Covington Ky, William Jim (Ruby) Rayburn of Vanceburg Ky, Edgar (Jippy) Rayborn of Crestline, Ohio and Robby Rayburn of Tollesboro, Ky . One sister Marcella Rayborn Mason of Aberdeen , Ohio. He has one son Jerry Rayburn of Marion Indiana and two granddaughters Jerrica and Jacie Rayburn of Marion, Indiana that he loved dearly. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers George Rayburn, Paul Rayborn, Allen Rayborn and sister Ruthie Rayborn Shaw. One daughter in law Sara Rayburn and sister in law Elizabeth Rayburn and brother in law Spud Mason. Jerry retired after 43 years at the John Morrell meat packaging plant in Springdale, Ohio. Jerry enjoyed watching the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals with his brother Dale , close friends Matt and Mark and his friends at The Waiting Room. He enjoyed going to Gatlinburg and sitting out on his deck with his family and friends watching the games. He will be greatly missed by his niece Karen Rayburn Edwards as well as many other nieces , nephews ,family members and friends. Services will be at the family's convenience. Don Catchen & Son F.H., Covington assisting the family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019