Jerry Sanzenbacker
Bellevue - Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Sanzenbacker, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 27th at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Jerry was born May 4, 1941. His wife, Joyce, preceded him in death in 2019. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Shelly (Ronnie); 3 grandchildren: Ronnie, Nichole & Christopher; 8 great grandchildren: Nicholas, Exikiel, Hunter, Gracie, Chrysta, Daisy, Lilly & Chalyn; 6 nieces & nephews, 9 great nieces & nephews; 3 great great nephews and two brothers, Ken (Marcele) & Tom (Bonnie) Sanzenbacker. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m., Monday, November 3nd at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 615 Elsinore Place, #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.