Jerry Schaedle
Cincinnati - Jerry beloved husband of Jan (nee Eilermann) Schaedle. Loving father of Jeff (engaged to MJ), Justin (Katie) and Jared Schaedle. Devoted grandfather of Adam, Vinnie and Lauren Schaedle. Dear brother-in-law of Don (Terri) and Jerry Eilermann. Dear cousin of Bill (Kay) Westendorf of Sarasota, FL. Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the age of 68. Visitation will be Sat. Mar. 23rd from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., 45205. If so desired memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, 45263-3597.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019