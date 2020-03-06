|
|
Jerry Schroeder
Westwood - Jerry Schroeder, beloved brother of the late Joan Schroeder, devoted son of the late Edward and Ida Schroeder, loving cousin of Maureen Elfers, Kevin, Gary, Ron, Don and Tom Schroeder, survived by other relatives and friends including Peter J Hartman, Sr. Retired from Provident Bank. Died, Friday, March 6, 2020 age 76. Relatives and friends are invited to the Graveside Service, Tuesday, 12:30 PM. Meet in the chapel parking lot of New St. Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Rd, Delhi. No flowers please. The family suggests donations the Dottie Westerfield Fund at Our Lady of Lourdes School, 3450 Lumardo Drive, Cincinnati (45238). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020