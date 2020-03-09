|
Jerry Sebastian
Wilder - Jerry Sebastian, 82, of Wilder, KY passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on September, 5 1937 to the Late Clifton and Laura (Deaton) Sebastian. Jerry retired from the Newport School District where he had served in roles of Business Manager, Interim Superintendent, Assistant Principal and Teacher. He also helped start the Model Office Program at Holmes High School and opened the Kenton County Vocational School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Brothers; Delmar, Floyd, David and Reed Sebastian. Sisters; Ruth Herald, Zeta Arrowood, Lena Mae Herald and Faye Combs. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Rebecca (Griffith) Sebastian, Son John Logan (Diane) Sebastian, Granddaughter Lauren (Chris) Medawar great grandchildren Freddie Logan and Deacon Christopher Medawar, Brother Clifton (Charlotte) Sebastian. Sisters Emma Deaton and Mary Pratt. He was a member of the Cold Spring Baptist Church. Jerry was a Wilder Councilmember. He was a 50 year member of the Trinity Lodge. He loved golf, reading and spending time with his extended family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and doting great grandfather. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 4 pm ~ 8 pm. Service will be held at the Cold Spring Baptist Church at 11 am, with the burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020