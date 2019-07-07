Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Jerry W. Clark Obituary
Jerry W. Clark

Cincinnati - Jerry W. Clark beloved husband of Bernice Clark (nee Holthaus) devoted father of Gretchen (Michael) Cogan and Rachel (Nate) Fehr, dear Papaw of Madeline, Mackenzie, Max, and Kennedy. July 3, 2019. Age 72 years. Residence Pierce Twp. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. July 10, at 3 PM. Friends may visit on Wed. from 2-3 PM. Jerry was in the US Navy. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
