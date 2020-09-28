1/1
Jesse Dewayne Harrison
Jesse Dewayne Harrison

Melbourne, KY - 33, passed away on Sep. 23, 2020. He worked in Construction his whole life and he loved to Camp and Fish. He was a member of The Mission Church of God in Florence, KY. He leaves behind his Loving Wife, Tiffany Norman Harrison; Children, Elizabeth, Carlie & Jessi; Parents, Ernie and Brenda Harrison; Brothers, Raymond Neal, Christopher Harrison & Ernie Harrison, Jr. A Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Mission Church of God from 2 pm until the Service at 5 pm. Burial will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
