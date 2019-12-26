|
Jesse Herald
Butler - Jesse Brownloe Herald, 85, of Butler, KY went to his eternal home on December 25, 2019. He was born in Breathitt County, KY to Robert and Rutha (Turner) Herald. He was a member of the New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church for over 64 years and was the clerk of church council for over 60 years. He retired from NKU as a Graphic Arts Professor after having worked at Methodist Publishing. He was a member of the Robert Burns Masonic Lodge #163, Scottish Rites and Shrine. Jesse was a volunteer chaplain and could always be seen walking the halls of St. Elizabeth praying with patients. He was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geneva Herald. Daughters; Sandra (Richard) McCormick and Janet Herald. Along with 2 Grandsons; Richard and Robert (Jennifer) McCormick. 3 Great Grandchildren; Kaleigh (Austin) Kofford and Seth and Lily McCormick. And 1 Great Great Grandson, Odin Kofford. Visitation will be held from 10am-1pm at New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church, 1143 Central Ave, Newport, KY 41071 on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Service will begin at 1pm. Masonic Services will be held. Burial will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019