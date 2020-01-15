Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Butler - Jesse Lee Stockton Sr., 81, of Butler, KY, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at home. Jesse was born February 13, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH, to his late parents, William and Vada Hurst Stockton. He retired from CSX Railroad after 27 years. Jesse loved watching old westerns staring John Wayne, Clint Walker etc., but his real superhero was Superman and in honor of him, Jesse's family requests you wear some type of Superman memorabilia if you can. Jesse is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Rae Stockton (Nelson), children, Jane (Trent) Decker, Rosy (Glenn) Gray, Renee (Chris) Meyer-Stockton and Michele Ayers; sister, Donna Jean McMullen; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jesse Lee Stockton Jr; siblings, Frances Nichols, Margaret Glahn, Jim Stockton, Louise Shewalter and Earl Stockton. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
