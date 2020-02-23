|
|
Jesse Proctor
Newport - Jesse Isaac Proctor passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020. He was born at St. Luke Hospital in Fort Thomas, Kentucky on August 13, 1956. Jesse spent most of his life as a resident of Newport, Kentucky. Jesse attended Garfield High School in Hamilton, Ohio and went on to earn his High School Degree while serving in the United States Army. Jesse served in the United States Armed Forces from 1974 - 1976. While bravely serving his country, he was awarded the Marksman M16 Badge as well as the National Defense Service Medal. He retired from Louis Trauth Dairy where he worked in Dairy Operations. He was described by those who worked closely with him as one of the most hard working and caring men they have ever had the privilege to work with. Jesse lived and loved life to the fullest. He was an incredible husband of 43 years to his dearest wife Stephanie Proctor and a terrific father to James Proctor and David Chadwell. He also loved cars and could be found on most weekends tinkering with engines. He would often tell those around him to "Keep an eye on that oil", advice that will live on as part of his legacy. Jesse will be welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by those who preceded him in death and who he loved dearly; James (Father), Edith (Mother), Irene (Step-Mother), Norma Jean (Mother In-Law), Judy & Jill (Sisters), Joe (Brother), Jim & Raymond (Half Brothers) Ervin & Kelly (Brothers In-Law). Jesse leaves behind a world of love from many friends and surviving family; Stephanie Proctor (Wife), James Proctor & David Chadwell (Sons), Erin Proctor (Daughter In-Law) Charlie Proctor (Brother; wife Deanna) & Teddy Proctor (Brother; wife Sylvia) Cliff (Brother In-Law), Juanita (Sister) Kathy (Step-Sister), and Millie (Aunt). He is also survived by James Jr., Jacqueline, Phillip, Dean, Adam, Kelsey, and MaKala (Grandchildren), and a great many Nieces, Nephews, and loving family members who will miss him deeply. Visitation Services will be held at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home on Friday, February 28th from 5PM-6PM with a Memorial Service & Honor Guard Ceremony from 6PM - 6:30PM. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is located at 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071. Phone Number: (859) 491-4500.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020