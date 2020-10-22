Jesse Robson Rader Jr.



Fairfield - Jesse Robson Rader Jr., age 82, of Fairfield, passed away on October 21, 2020.



Jesse was born in Norwood, OH to Jesse Robson Rader Sr. and Violet V. Rader. Jesse married Shirlene Riley on October 22, 1977, in Cincinnati. They were happily married for 43 years. Jesse is survived by his wife Shirlene (née Riley) Rader, sister Darlene (Rader) Jessup, nephew Raymond Fields, also survived by several other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Robson Rader Sr. and Violet V. Rader, his siblings Raymond E. Rader, Eloise (Rader) Webb, Vera (Rader) Martin, and Janiece (Rader) Fields, and his mother and father-in-law Shirley and Thelma Riley. Jesse worked as a salesman's for Motion Industries and retired from Ohio Transmission and Pump after 20 years of service. He was an airman in the Air Force in 1956. Jesse was a member of the Hugh Bates Masonic Lodge 686. He was devoted Christian and lived by the word of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid golfer. Jesse loved to travel and spend time with his wife Shirlene. A visitation will be held for Jesse Rader on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place after services at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Donations may be made in Jesse's honor to The Ohio Masonic Home.









