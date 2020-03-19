Services
Jesse White


1935 - 2020
Jesse White Obituary
Jesse White

Jesse White passed peacefully 3/15/2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Florida.

He was born 8/20/1935, was an avid sportsman, loved fishing & hunting. He retired from Dade County with 30 years at an early age, then opened his welding shop for several years before moving to Taylor County, FL. He was a master mason of Royal Palm lodge & Past Master. A master of Memorial Lodge, Shrine Club & Tin Lizzie Unit in homestead, enjoyed participating in many functions and especially enjoyed riding his Tin Lizzie in Orange Bowl Parade & other parades elsewhere. He was a member of Scottish Rite, Shriner & Royal Order of Jesters of Miami. He was a Kentucky Colonel as well. He was preceded in death by his parents James & Alma White of Ind. Ky. & son Robby white of Key Largo, FL. He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years, sons Stanley White, David White & Mark White all of Taylor County, FL; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings Jake White, Fred White, Robert White, Bill White, Sr., all of KY; as well as a loving host of other relatives, nieces, nephews & friends.

A Masonic funeral & celebration of life will be held at a later date and place.

In lieu of flowers donations made be made in his memory to or .

Beggs funeral home in Perry, FL, is assisting family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
