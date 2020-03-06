|
Jessica Dawn Vanderbilt
Jessica Dawn Vanderbilt, loving mother of Ashley, Aaliyah, Amari and Amori Vanderbilt, beloved daughter of John G. Souder and the late Jacqueline Vanderbilt, granddaughter of James G. Souder, sister of Ralph Timerding, Kimberly Vanderbilt and the late Peggy and Maryann Timerding, she is survived by many other family members and friends. Died March 4, 2020. Age 32. Residence Newport, Ky. Funeral service will be held at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Mon. March 9, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at funeral home on Monday from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020