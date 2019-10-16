|
|
Jessica Howell
Burlington - Jessica Elaine Howell, 31, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence, KY. She was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Born in Hardin County, Kenton, Ohio on February 8, 1988. She was a graduate from Conner Senior High School and Michael's Hair Design School. Jessica loved cheerleading, dance, and gymnastics. Those who knew Jessica know what a lovely, sweet, spirit she possessed. Her beautiful smile could light up the room; very kind hearted and very selfless. Jessica loved her daughter, Janeyla, and her family deeply. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. Jessica is preceded in death by her father, David Hershel Howell. She leaves behind her daughter, Janeyla Lainey Ramirez; her parents, Melissa and Brian Grandstaff; her siblings, Kent Howell and wife Caitlin and son Conner; Kylan Gall, Jessica and her husband, Shivam Juneja, Derrick and wife Crissy Elaine and their sons Elijah and Tanner; Michael and fiancee Emily Shearer; Samuel Grandstaff, Jacob Grandstaff; her grandparents, Eugene and Elaine Howell, grandmother, Paula Hutchens & her husband David Hutchens; 7 Aunts , 4 Uncles, 14 cousins and many friends. When you think of Jessica Elaine Howell, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Oct 19, 2-4 p.m. at Hopeful Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 6430 Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to a fund for Jessica's daughter Janeyla Lainey. Donations can be made through Venmo, MelissaGrandstaff1969. Online condolences to: www.serenityfuneralcare.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019