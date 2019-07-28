|
Jessie Smith
Cincinnati - Jessie K. Smith, 88, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1930 to William Lunsford and Oval (nee DeZarn) Lunsford. Jessie is survived by her son, William (Joan) Smith, daughter Kathryn (Bill) Miller, and son-in-law, Allen Shannon, grandchildren; Jennifer Smith, Amber (Luke) Lavin, Alison Shannon, Hillary Smith, Sherman Shannon and Hannah Smith, 3 great grandchildren, siblings; Nellie Linton and Terry (Ann-Marie) Lunsford, She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, William F. Smith and daughter Diane Smith. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 10AM until services begin at 11AM, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Jessie will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to the SPCA and . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019