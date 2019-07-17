|
|
Jessie Stone
Union - Jessie Mae Stone, 66, of Union, KY passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home, with her loved ones by her side. Jessie was born on May 30, 1953 in Covington, KY to the late Marion and Evelyn Thompson. She was one of twelve children, and her brother: James Thompson preceded her in death. Jessie was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, and sister, her survivors include: her husband of 20 years: Mark Stone, her children: Christopher Setters (Lisa), Robert Setters (Mallory), and Stephanie Klein, her stepchildren: Kindra Stone, and Joshua Stone, grandchildren: Mikala Setters, Chase Klein, Adalyn Setters, Mason Setters, and Barrett Setters, her siblings: Pat Webster (David), Cathy Mullins (Paul), Reba Ewing (Mike), Bill Thompson (Sandy), Dennis Thompson (Rosalynn), Mary Rice (Billy), Judy Rice (Freddy), Sharon Waits, Tracy Nimmer (Gerrit), and Calvin Thompson, and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial visitation will be held for Jessie on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10am until 12pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 12pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility at 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019