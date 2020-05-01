Jill Bailey
Jill Bailey

Jill Bailey, age 93, of Covington, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 1, 2020 at Beavercreek Health, Ohio. She was a retired Switch board operator for Diem-Wing Paper Company. Jill was member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was pre-deceased by her husbands-Buddy Jaeger and Jesse Bailey. She is survived by her son- Greg Bailey and her daughter-Marilyn (Gary) Palmer. One Sister-Linda (Gene) Heidel. Three grandchildren-Nathan (Jeanetta) Palmer, Eliana and Sergei Palmer. Two great-grandchildren- Josiah and Owen Palmer. Private Funeral Services. Interment Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts Street, Latonia, Ky 41015.

SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, Latonia serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
