Jill Banks

Cincinnati - Jill L. Banks, 57, of Cincinnati, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was an Activity Director for Victory Park Nursing Home in Norwood. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Jill loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and loved vacationing at the beach. She was the life of the party and would brighten the darkest room with a heart of joy. Survivors include her husband, Don Banks; sons, Douglas Cottongim, Christian Banks; daughters, Allison (Stephen) Reed, Tashara Banks, Terri Robinson; father, James Anderson; brother, Jeff Anderson; sisters, Jackie (Wes) Shinkle, Joy (James) Anderson Shambry and 7 grandchildren, Cailey, Ashia, LJ, Peanut, Indya, Steven and DeAsia. Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Anderson. Visitation is on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Service at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
