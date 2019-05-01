|
|
Jill L. Lippert
Cincinnati - (nee Belanger), 60 passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark Lippert; devoted mother of Wyatt Lippert (fiancé' Madison Marcotte), Tanner Lippert , Amanda Lippert, Shelly (Michael) Korte, and Doug Lippert; grandmother of Darrin Long, Devyn and Quynn Metzger; dear sister of Charlotte (Jack) Adams, John (Anita) Belanger and Pamela (Bob) VanNostrand; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her furry companion, Roscoe. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM, and Thursday at the funeral home from 10 AM until time of Service from 11 AM to 12 PM. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. For details or to send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019