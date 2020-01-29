|
Jim Goyette
Cincinnati - Jim Goyette of Cincinnati, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed on January 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Son of the late Andrew and Harriet Goyette. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Chris Dwyer Goyette; son, Paul (Dione) Goyette; daughter, Lisa (Joe) Kruse; grandchildren, Jackson, Finleigh, Hayes, Monica, and Kevin; and brother, Bill (Regina) Goyette. Jim cherished family, dogs, and ice cream. Family and friends will be received from 9-10 AM on Saturday, February 1 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be directed to Canine Companions for Independence or . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020