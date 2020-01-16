|
|
Jim "Mac" L. McKewen
Florence - Jim "Mac" L. McKewen, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Jim's wishes were to be cremated, and services for Jim will be handled in private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation at PO BOX 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or to the Honor Flight Network (OH) at Box L-4016 Columbus, OH 43260-4016. See full obituary at www.linnemannfuneral homes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020