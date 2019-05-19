Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd
Finneytown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Liber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Liber


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jim Liber Obituary
Jim Liber

Cincinnati - beloved husband of 67 years to the late Mary Jo (nee Kempe), loving father of Lisa (Pete) Schwartz, Mike (Julie) Liber, Sally (Bob) Veatch, MaryEllen (Jim) Gantt and the late John (Kathy) Liber, grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 8. Jim is a member of the Xavier University Football Hall of Fame and Legion of Honor, referee for the Mid-American Conference and clock operator for the Bengals. Jim passed away on Wednesday May 15 2019 at age 93. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd, Finneytown, 45224 on Monday May 20 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the Parkinson Support & Wellness 260 Stetson St. Suite 2300 Cincinnati, OH 45219. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now