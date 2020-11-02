Jim Schroer
Florence - 1949 - 2020
James Anthony Schroer, 71, of Florence, KY passed away at home on Monday, October 26, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents August F. Sr. and Joan (Davis) Schroer, his sister Sharon Moehlman and brother Butch Schroer. Jim was a skilled carpenter and builder who enjoyed helping others, especially donating his time throughout the years to the Special Olympics and the Lions Club. Jim served in the Army National Guard 1972 - 1979. He was a fervent Bengals fan who attended all the home games. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Patricia (Foust) Schroer, his beloved children: James Michael (Andrea) Schroer, and Susan (Jacob) Wallace, his grandchildren: Peyton Schroer and Celia and Eliza Wallace, siblings: Karen, Jeff, Debbie, Dave, Bob, Jan, Cathy, Bruce, and Scott, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation and memorial were held on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Inurnment: Forest Lawn, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
