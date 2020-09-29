1/1
Jim Velosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Velosky

Dayton - James "Jim" Edward Velosky, 89, of Dayton, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Seasons at Alexandria in Alexandria, KY. He worked in the sheet metal trade for 40 years and was shop foreman for both Kuempel and Peck, Hannaford and Briggs. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 141 and Local 24 for 68 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and he served on Dayton City Council. He coached Dayton Jr. Baseball and Campbell County Knothole . He was happiest when winning arguments(........ALWAYS !!!!), singing, fixing or building something, helping someone, and watching all his grandkids and great grandkids playing. He was preceded in death by his wives, Louise (nee Weekley) Velosky, Helen (nee Hill) Velosky, parents, Andrew and Belva (nee Yarnell) Velosky, daughter, Diana Cheeks, granddaughter Amanda Tillett, Siblings, Arthur Velosky, Walter Velosky, Ruth Lickert, Margie Saunders, Mildred Yonker, Larry Velosky and Francis Velosky. Jim is survived by his sons, Jimmy Velosky of Dayton, KY,Steven (Patty) Velosky of Dayton, KY, daughter, Marsha (Tom) Wieck of Cold Spring, KY, stepdaughters Susan (Bill) Bennett of Covington, Ky, Sherry (Terry) Jones of Coral Springs, FL, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue (241 Fairfield Ave.). Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by the social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation 8050 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 314 Cincinnati, OH 45236, American Cancer Society 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223, or to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Serving the family




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved