Jim Velosky
Dayton - James "Jim" Edward Velosky, 89, of Dayton, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Seasons at Alexandria in Alexandria, KY. He worked in the sheet metal trade for 40 years and was shop foreman for both Kuempel and Peck, Hannaford and Briggs. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 141 and Local 24 for 68 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and he served on Dayton City Council. He coached Dayton Jr. Baseball and Campbell County Knothole . He was happiest when winning arguments(........ALWAYS !!!!), singing, fixing or building something, helping someone, and watching all his grandkids and great grandkids playing. He was preceded in death by his wives, Louise (nee Weekley) Velosky, Helen (nee Hill) Velosky, parents, Andrew and Belva (nee Yarnell) Velosky, daughter, Diana Cheeks, granddaughter Amanda Tillett, Siblings, Arthur Velosky, Walter Velosky, Ruth Lickert, Margie Saunders, Mildred Yonker, Larry Velosky and Francis Velosky. Jim is survived by his sons, Jimmy Velosky of Dayton, KY,Steven (Patty) Velosky of Dayton, KY, daughter, Marsha (Tom) Wieck of Cold Spring, KY, stepdaughters Susan (Bill) Bennett of Covington, Ky, Sherry (Terry) Jones of Coral Springs, FL, 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue (241 Fairfield Ave.). Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Friday, October 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by the social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation 8050 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 314 Cincinnati, OH 45236, American Cancer Society
1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104 Louisville, KY 40223, or to the Alzheimer's Association
644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Serving the family