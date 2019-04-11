Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Webster

Obituary Condolences

Jim Webster Obituary
Jim Webster

Edgewood - Jim Webster, 75 of Edgewood, died April 7th at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. He was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He was an active member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Jim retired as a manager with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman and Carrie Webster; aunt, Vadis Elliott and nephew, Ronnie Race. Jim is remembered by those who survive him, wife, Pat Webster; daughter, Carrie Marie (Casey) Williams; sister, LaVonda (Donald) Race and grandchildren, Lauren Marie and Blake Thomas Williams. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 13th, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow at St. Barbara Catholic Church. A reception will take place at the Sterling Event Center. Donations in Jim's name can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Care of St. Barbara Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now