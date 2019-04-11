|
|
Jim Webster
Edgewood - Jim Webster, 75 of Edgewood, died April 7th at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. He was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He was an active member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Jim retired as a manager with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman and Carrie Webster; aunt, Vadis Elliott and nephew, Ronnie Race. Jim is remembered by those who survive him, wife, Pat Webster; daughter, Carrie Marie (Casey) Williams; sister, LaVonda (Donald) Race and grandchildren, Lauren Marie and Blake Thomas Williams. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 13th, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow at St. Barbara Catholic Church. A reception will take place at the Sterling Event Center. Donations in Jim's name can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Care of St. Barbara Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019