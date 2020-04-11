|
Jimmie Herrington
Union Township - Jimmie Mann Herrington, age 87, of Clermont County Ohio, passed peacefully on March 30, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jane. He leaves behind his daughter, Sheila Herrington, son and daughter in law, Richard and Vicki Herrington, his grandson, Bryan Heming, granddaughter Alexandra Hensley and her husband Stephen, 2 great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Levi and his brother, Edward along with a lot of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie Erman and Dora Margarete Herrington, his brother Woody and sister Ruby (Herrington) Simms. Jim was an active member of Summerside United Methodist Church for almost 60 years and the church family has played a huge role in his life.
Jim was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason in the JB Covert Masonic Lodge. Jim put others before himself and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jim retired from General Electric after a lifetime of work as a drafting engineer designing aircraft engines. He was an avid softball player in his church league, the most enthusiastic University of Kentucky fan and loved to talk sports after the games.
Due to the current pandemic there will be a private Interment service at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio on Monday April 13, 2020. There will be a celebration of life memorial service along with Jim's Master Mason ceremony in the months to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Jim's honor, to Summerside United Methodist Church, 638 Old State Route 74, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home of Amelia serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020