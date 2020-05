Jimmie Lee Nugent Sr.Fayetteville - Beloved husband of the late Mary Nugent (nee Bingham); Loving father of Karen Boles and Jimmie L.(Vickie) Nugent, Jr.; Dear grandfather of 29; Brother of Jean Durbin; Uncle of Janice (Bill) Selman; Jimmie was a WWII Army veteran; Jimmie owned the Milford Aquarium and Pet Store; Passed away, Monday, May 4, 2020, Age 95 years; Resident of Fayetteville; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150, Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM; Graveside Services immediately following at Graceland Memorial Gardens; Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.