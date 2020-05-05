Jimmie Lee Nugent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Lee Nugent Sr.

Fayetteville - Beloved husband of the late Mary Nugent (nee Bingham); Loving father of Karen Boles and Jimmie L.(Vickie) Nugent, Jr.; Dear grandfather of 29; Brother of Jean Durbin; Uncle of Janice (Bill) Selman; Jimmie was a WWII Army veteran; Jimmie owned the Milford Aquarium and Pet Store; Passed away, Monday, May 4, 2020, Age 95 years; Resident of Fayetteville; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150, Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM; Graveside Services immediately following at Graceland Memorial Gardens; Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
1:00 - 2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Graveside service
Graceland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved