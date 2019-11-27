|
Jimmie Merritt
Cincinnati - Jimmie Alco Merritt, passed peacefully on November 24th 2019 at the age of 92. He is the devoted husband of Norrie Merritt (nee Hager). Loving father of Norrie (the late Greg) Loomis, Sally (Sparky) Merk, Al (Patsy) Merritt and Ed (Julie) Merritt. Grandfather of Gerald E. (Lisa) Merk III, James C. (Kristy) Merk, Emily S. (Pablo) Saez, Neil M. Loomis, Katherine L. (Todd) Whitman, Evelyn A. Loomis, Elizabeth M. Merritt, Rebecca L. Merritt, Sydney A. Merritt and Samuel A. Merritt. Great grandfather of nine great grandchildren. Jimmie was a World War II and Korean War Veteran where he served in the United States Navy. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Monday Dec. 2nd, from 9:30 AM until time a 10:45 AM F&AM Delhi Hills #775 Masonic Ceremony followed by a funeral service at 11 AM, all at the Shiloh United Methodist Church 5261 Foley Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. If desired, memorial contributions may be given to Shiloh United Methodist Church, or . www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019