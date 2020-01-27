Services
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
859-485-4885
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Arthur Barker

Add a Memory
Jimmy Arthur Barker Obituary
Jimmy Arthur Barker

Jimmy Arthur Barker, 80 passed on to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020. He was originally from Cracker's Neck, VA, but was a long-time resident of Crittenden, Kentucky and a member of New Bethel Baptist Church most of his adult life where he also had served as a trustee. Jimmy was an inaugural volunteer with the Verona Life Squad. He was the owner and operator of Barker's Construction, Barker's Blackberry Hill Winery and a 50-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Burien & Margie Dickenson Barker, sisters Anna Ruth Byrd and Evelyn Grace Lockard. He is survived by his loving companion of 22 years, Brenda Borchers as well as his children Cindy (Barker) Adkins (Salisbury, NC) and Douglas Barker (Red House, WV) along with their spouses Michael and Jo and his grandchildren Nicholas Adkins, Lydia (Adkins) Allen, Elliott Stevens, Savannah (Stevens) Corns and Noah Barker.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. Graveside services will be held at New Bethel Cemetery on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1pm. Rev. Chad Brannan will be officiating. Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home of Verona will be assisting the family.

Memorials can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 2022 Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, KY 41092 in Jimmy Barker's name.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -