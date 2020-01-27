|
|
Jimmy Arthur Barker
Jimmy Arthur Barker, 80 passed on to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020. He was originally from Cracker's Neck, VA, but was a long-time resident of Crittenden, Kentucky and a member of New Bethel Baptist Church most of his adult life where he also had served as a trustee. Jimmy was an inaugural volunteer with the Verona Life Squad. He was the owner and operator of Barker's Construction, Barker's Blackberry Hill Winery and a 50-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Burien & Margie Dickenson Barker, sisters Anna Ruth Byrd and Evelyn Grace Lockard. He is survived by his loving companion of 22 years, Brenda Borchers as well as his children Cindy (Barker) Adkins (Salisbury, NC) and Douglas Barker (Red House, WV) along with their spouses Michael and Jo and his grandchildren Nicholas Adkins, Lydia (Adkins) Allen, Elliott Stevens, Savannah (Stevens) Corns and Noah Barker.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public viewing or services. Graveside services will be held at New Bethel Cemetery on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1pm. Rev. Chad Brannan will be officiating. Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home of Verona will be assisting the family.
Memorials can be made to New Bethel Baptist Church, 2022 Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, KY 41092 in Jimmy Barker's name.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020