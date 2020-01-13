Services
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
859-485-4885
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home
14635 Walton-Verona Road
Verona, KY 41092
Jimmy Dale Davis Obituary
Jimmy Dale Davis

Erlanger - Jimmy Dale Davis died Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 in Erlanger, KY at the age of 69.

He was the son of the late Dennie and Meda Josephine Taulbee Davis, he was owner operator of Jimmy Davis Heating and Cooling in Erlanger, as well as a former P & G employee, and a member of the Elsmere Baptist Church. On December 19, 1970 he was united in marriage to his wife Gloria Rae Spangler Davis. He enjoyed horticulture and flower gardening, he was a people person that everyone found to be very pleasurable as he never met a stranger, and he was a loving husband and father, always putting his family first.

Surviving is his wife Gloria Rae Davis; 2 sons, Jamie Davis of Walton and Chad Davis of Florence; 5 grandchildren; 4 brothers, Greg Davis of Verona, Michael Davis of Warsaw, Lloyd Davis of Crittenden, and Vincent Davis of Mt. Zion; and 4 sisters, Sherry Napier of Union, Trudy Davis of Elsmere, Vernice Rae of Burlington, and Fern Atha of Warsaw.

Funeral services will be at 11:00am Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona, KY followed by burial in the New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
