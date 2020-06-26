Or Copy this URL to Share

Jo Ann Jefferson Patton



Covington - was employed with the City of Covington Housing Department (Section 8) for over 23+ years. JoAnn leaves behind: children, Kathleen Jefferson (Tony) Myrick, Wendell L. (Kelly) Jefferson, Arthur D. Jefferson III, Steven P. Jefferson & Christopher Jefferson; siblings, brothers, Barry (Jacquelynn) Storms of Navarre, FL., Robert (Rosalyn) Storms & David Storms of Washington, DC, numerous grandchildren, a host of great grands & great great grandchildren, other relatives & special friends.









