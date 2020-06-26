Jo Ann Jefferson Patton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Jefferson Patton

Covington - was employed with the City of Covington Housing Department (Section 8) for over 23+ years. JoAnn leaves behind: children, Kathleen Jefferson (Tony) Myrick, Wendell L. (Kelly) Jefferson, Arthur D. Jefferson III, Steven P. Jefferson & Christopher Jefferson; siblings, brothers, Barry (Jacquelynn) Storms of Navarre, FL., Robert (Rosalyn) Storms & David Storms of Washington, DC, numerous grandchildren, a host of great grands & great great grandchildren, other relatives & special friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved