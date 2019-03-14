|
|
Jo Ann Johnstone
Union - Jo Ann Johnstone, 79, of Union, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Jo Ann was born on July 15, 1939 and she is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rosella "Rosy" Eckler (Dunn); husband, Kenneth Johnstone; sister, Jean Bargo. She is survived by her husband, Carroll "Bud" Rice; sons, Ralph (Laura) Johnstone and Todd Johnstone; granddaughters, Rachel (Austin) Marshall, Reagan Johnstone and Camryn Johnstone; step-grandchildren, Lauren Gilliam and Tynan "Ty" Gilliam; great grandson, Rex Marshall; step-great granddaughter, Madison Moore. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education at Georgetown College, Georgetown, KY and later received her Master's Degree and Rank 1 at Northern Kentucky University. She was a teacher for 34 years starting in Cincinnati with the majority of her time teaching at Florence Elementary, Florence, KY. After retiring, she continued to substitute for another 14 years. She had a passion for teaching children. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Burlington and also attended services at Burlington Baptist Church. She loved to garden and travel. She loved her family, especially her three granddaughters. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 4-7 PM with services following at 7 PM at First Church of Christ 6080 Camp Ernst Rd. Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will be held at the privacy of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Church of Christ or Burlington Baptist Church 3031 Washington St. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019