Jo-Ann Murphy
Green Township - Jo-Ann B. Murphy (nee Tengler), 81, Nov. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Murphy, devoted mother of the late Kimberly Ann Murphy, beloved daughter of the late Annette Clara (nee Trauth) & Nicholas John Tengler, dear sister of Paul Tengler (Geri) & loving aunt of Greg Tengler. Jo-Ann was an RN graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Visitation Fri., Nov. 6, 5-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Sat., Nov. 7, 10:30 AM at St. Simon Church, 825 Pontius,Delhi Township.Memorials, if so desired, to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Simon Church
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
